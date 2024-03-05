PHOTOS: Take a peek into Metro’s ‘Fleet of the Future’

Metro is still gradually returning the 7000 Series rail cars back in service after they were pulled over safety concerns following a derailment in 2021. But the D.C. -area transit agency is already giving a sneak peek into the next generation of trains and buses.

Metro is still gradually returning the 7000 Series rail cars back in service after they were pulled over safety concerns following a derailment in 2021. But the D.C. -area transit agency is already giving a sneak peek into the next generation of trains and buses.

From March 20 to April 3, you can see a replica of the 8000 Series rail cars at the “Fleet of the Future Expo” at the National Mall in D.C.

“We took best practices from all over the world — open gangways, more space, better digital screens for real-time information, enhanced video systems to improve safety, a more sustainable aluminum shell, and eye-catching design — and put them in this train,” Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said in a statement.

While not a full-sized replica, the mock-up lets you experience what it would be like to ride the new train.

The 8000 series will feature the transit agency’s “first open passageway design for moving between two cars,” Metro said in a news release. Eight-car trains will be made up of four sets of two-car pairs, and six-car trains will be made up of three sets of two-car pairs.

There will also be seating along the walls, which Metro said will allow for more standing room for passengers and more space for people who use mobility devices. The new rail cars also boast flexible spaces for bikes, strollers and luggage, as well as larger digital information screens and heated floors, Metro said.

The exhibit is not the first time riders got the chance to see new Metro trains before they went into service. In 1968, Metro built and displayed prototypes at the White House Lawn, the National Mall, Prince George’s Plaza and L’Enfant Plaza.

In addition to the new rail cars, the exhibit will also feature a new 60-foot electric bus, featuring fuel efficiency and “zero tailpipe emissions, which Metro said are “much quieter and have a smoother ride with less vibration.”

Metro’s “Fleet of the Future Expo” is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the National Mall near 12th Street and Madison Drive Northwest.

Metro hopes to deliver the first “pilot car’ in 2025, with the new trains being deployed in 2026.

