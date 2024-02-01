Live Radio
Heads up, Metro riders: Trackwork hits Red, Green and Yellow Lines this weekend

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

February 1, 2024, 12:42 PM

If you plan on riding Metro this weekend, keep an eye on those schedules.

There will be trackwork Saturday and Sunday while WMATA performs maintenance on the Red, Green and Yellow lines.

When it comes to the Red Line, free shuttle buses will replace trains between the Dupont Circle and Van Ness stations to install radio and fiber-optic cables to support future technology improvements.

WMATA said the Cleveland Park and Woodley Park stations will be closed.

Otherwise, Red Line service will operate in two segments — Shady Grove to Van Ness and Dupont Circle to Glenmont, with trains running every six minutes during the day and every 10 minutes late night.

According to WMATA, there will be free shuttle buses between Van Ness and Dupont Circle, with a local shuttle bus stopping at all stations: Van Ness, Cleveland Park, Woodley Park and Dupont Circle.

Smithsonian National Zoo stops will be available between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

When it comes to the Green and Yellow lines, trains will single track between Mount Vernon Square and L’Enfant Plaza “to replace platform edge lighting, work on the radio system, and other maintenance.”

Service will operate every 18 minutes on the Yellow Line and on the Green Line every 9 minutes between Greenbelt and U Street. Trains will run every 18 minutes between U Street and Branch Avenue, Metro said.

