How many times did you take the Metro last year? Now, you can find out

Metro released a year-in-review feature that allows you to see how many times you used rail and bus services in 2023.

According to the transit agency, Metro riders took 226 million trips across Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess in 2023.

All you have to do is visit their website, find the “Your 2023 Metro Report” feature, enter the 10-digit number on the back of your SmarTrip or on your digital card and get your results.

It allows you to see the number of bus and rail trips, stations visited and miles traveled on your metro card in 2023. The short report also covers your most used bus route and how much carbon dioxide emissions you saved by taking public transportation, Metro said.

Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke hopes the statistics feature will incentivize D.C.-area residents to continue taking public transit and help “the DMV region to make strides toward our climate and safety goals,” he wrote in a statement.

“We know how much value transit brings to the region and the lives of our customers and this new tool will give riders a tangible idea of how much they used Metro in 2023,” said Clarke.

