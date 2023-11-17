Work on 5 of 6 Metro lines to impact weekend service

Metro said work is being done Saturday and Sunday, which means service changes on every line except the Yellow Line.

The transit agency said the work is being done Saturday and Sunday, which means service changes on every line except the Yellow Line. Here’s what you need to know.

Train frequency on the Blue and Orange lines will be significantly reduced, arriving only every 26 minutes on both lines. However, trains will arrive every 13 minutes on the Blue Line between Downtown Largo and Smithsonian on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

On the Silver Line, trains will run only from Ashburn to Ballston every 13 minutes. Metro said the service adjustments to the Blue, Orange and Silver lines are due to “critical track work” and rail adjustments on a section of track between Foggy Bottom and Clarendon/Arlington Cemetery.

Leak mitigation work is scheduled on the Red Line, which will cause single tracking between Van Ness and Friendship Heights. On the Green Line, crews will work to repair concrete grout pads, install fiber-optic cable and maintain drains, which means single tracking between L’Enfant Plaza and Navy Yard.

Trains will run every 14 minutes on the Green Line, and every 18 minutes on the Red Line between Shady Grove and Farragut North. Trains on the Red Line between Farragut North and Glenmont will arrive every nine minutes.

In all, Metro said crews will adjust 2,100 linear feet, which is the length of seven football fields. Metro workers will also replace 400 feet of grout pads and install about 60 insulators, 115 stud bolts and 300 fasteners. The work also involves the inspection and tightening of 3,600 linear feet of stud bolts and fasteners; that’s the length of 22 Olympic-size pools.