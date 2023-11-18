Metro train strikes shopping cart, trapping passengers and causing delays

A Metro train on the Red Line struck a shopping cart on Friday night, trapping over a hundred passengers for nearly an hour and causing delays.

Around 8 p.m., a train traveling between the Rhode Island Avenue and Brookland stations became disabled after it struck a metal shopping cart that was left on the tracks, an official confirmed to WTOP.

Update Metro incident. Fire/EMS personnel standing by at Brookland & Rhode Island @wmata stations and in vicinity of disabled train. Passengers have been successfully evacuated from disabled train to rescue train. There are still no reported injuries. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/t60Yblrs4d — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) November 18, 2023

About 160 passengers on board were trapped for nearly an hour before a rescue train arrived along with emergency personnel to safely evacuate them. No injuries were reported.

Trains are no longer single tracking and normal service is expected to resume at regular hours on Saturday morning.