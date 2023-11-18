Live Radio
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Metro train strikes shopping…

Metro train strikes shopping cart, trapping passengers and causing delays

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

November 18, 2023, 7:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Metro train on the Red Line struck a shopping cart on Friday night, trapping over a hundred passengers for nearly an hour and causing delays.

Around 8 p.m., a train traveling between the Rhode Island Avenue and Brookland stations became disabled after it struck a metal shopping cart that was left on the tracks, an official confirmed to WTOP.

About 160 passengers on board were trapped for nearly an hour before a rescue train arrived along with emergency personnel to safely evacuate them. No injuries were reported.

Trains are no longer single tracking and normal service is expected to resume at regular hours on Saturday morning.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up