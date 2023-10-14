‘Major’ Metro work to Stadium-Armory stop will cause closures on Blue, Orange, Silver lines

Metro is planning "major work this weekend" to fix elevated structures outside Stadium-Armory that will cause closures on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.

Metro is planning “major work this weekend” to fix elevated structures outside the Stadium-Armory stop in D.C. that will cause closures on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines.

According to a news release, repairs to the structure are planned for five weekend closures through the end of the year, starting Saturday.

Work itself is scheduled for four weekends between this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12, with an additional weekend closure in December, Metro said.

Buses will get you where you need to go between Eastern Market and Minnesota Avenue/Benning Road, this weekend and the weekend of Oct. 21-22.

Crews will return in December. The work will move to the Blue and Silver lines only, between Stadium-Armory and Addison Road for the weekends of Nov. 4-5 and Nov. 11-12.

Metro said it identified the stretch between Stadium-Armory and Minnesota Avenue/Benning Road as one that needed “significant” rehab and repair.

The full service list is below:

Blue, Orange and Silver lines:

Buses replace trains between Eastern Market and Minnesota Avenue/Benning Road on Oct. 14-15 and 21-22 and Dec. 16-17.

Potomac Avenue and Stadium-Armory stations will be closed

Orange Line trains will run every 12 min between Vienna and Eastern Market; and Minnesota Avenue and New Carrollton with normal service after 9:30 p.m.

trains will run every 12 min between Vienna and Eastern Market; and Minnesota Avenue and New Carrollton with normal service after 9:30 p.m. These free shuttle buses will replace trains: Orange Line Local will stop at Minnesota Avenue, Stadium-Armory, Potomac Avenue, and Eastern Market Orange Line Express will run between New Carrollton and Eastern Market

Silver Line Trains will run normal service between Ashburn and Federal Center SW only Transfer to the Orange or Blue lines to continue trip

Trains will run normal service between Ashburn and Federal Center SW only Blue Line Trains will run normal service between Franconia-Springfield and Eastern Market; and Benning Road and Downtown Largo

Trains will run normal service between Franconia-Springfield and Eastern Market; and Benning Road and Downtown Largo Free shuttle buses replace trains as follows: Blue Line Local will stop at Eastern Market, Potomac Avenue, Stadium-Armory, and Benning Road Blue Line Express will run between Benning Road and Eastern Market



Blue and Silver lines:

Buses replace trains between Stadium-Armory and Addison Road on Nov. 4-5 and 11-12

Benning Road, Capitol Heights stations will be closed

Blue Line Trains will run normal service between Franconia-Springfield and Stadium-Armory; and Addison Road and Downtown Largo

Trains will run normal service between Franconia-Springfield and Stadium-Armory; and Addison Road and Downtown Largo Silver Line Trains will run normal service between Ashburn and Stadium-Armory only

Trains will run normal service between Ashburn and Stadium-Armory only These free shuttle buses will replace trains: Blue/Silver Line Local will stop at Stadium-Armory, Benning Road, Capitol Heights, and Addison Road Blue/Silver Line Express will run between Stadium-Armory and Addison Road

Orange Line trains will run every 12 minutes between Vienna and New Carrollton with normal service after 9:30 p.m.

Metro’s weekend service updates can be found online.

