All is not lost: Metro revises lost-and-found policy

To those who left something on the Metro, fortune has smiled upon you.

Metro said Tuesday it’s revising its lost-and-found policy to include more items that people have left on buses, at stations, trains and other Metro facilities.

Because of budget constraints related to COVID-19, the previous policy was limited to wallets, cameras, laptops, phones and tablets.

Metro said its lost-and-found department will now work to reunite customers with backpacks, glasses, headphones, keys, luggage and purses.

Things that won’t retained by the lost-and-found department are bikes, clothing, perishables — like meat and dairy products — and umbrellas. Metro said that nonreturnable items and other property that’s not claimed after 30 days will be auctioned, destroyed, disposed of or donated to charity.

“If the owner of items is easily identifiable, such as a license or tag, Metro will make every effort to contact the customer to notify them their property has been turned in,” the transit agency said in a release.

Metro said that people can report the items they lost online or by dialing 202-962-1195.

Customers can pick up their lost items from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Metro’s new lost-and-found office, which is next to the New Carrollton Metro Station, or have them mailed, which they’ll need to pay for.

