Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Metro wants to return…

Metro wants to return automation to trains

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

December 6, 2022, 8:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

When you hop on Metrorail, the operator has complete control of the train, but the transit agency is hoping to bring back more automation.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority at one time used automation to operate trains, but pulled the system after the 2009 Red Line crash at Fort Totten that killed nine riders. Since then, operators have manually stopped and started trains.

WMATA now wants to automate that process as well as implement automatic doors.

The transit agency in a report, said returning to automation would lead to an increase in safety because currently human factors are the leading cause of trains running red lights on tracks.  

Metro said safety concerns after the 2009 crash have all been addressed, including the faulty track circuits that failed to show the stopped train on the tracks ahead before the second slammed into it going nearly full speed.

The report said automation will increase train reliability and reduce maintenance costs.

If approved by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, the transit authority would begin automation testing on the Red Line in the spring.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up