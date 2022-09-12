Virginia Metro stations closed south of airport

Today is the first weekday that six Blue and Yellow line stations south of Ronald Reagan National Airport Station are closed, and Yellow Line service is not operating.

The closure that started Sept. 10 will last until Oct. 22. Trains are being rerouted through Rosslyn.

Work is underway to fix the aging Yellow Line tunnel and bridge, which would help to open the new Potomac Yard Station.

A Yellow Line tunnel and bridge will remain closed for more repairs through May 2023.

Here’s how Metro has changed. Click to enlarge. (Courtesy WMATA)Metro said that it will “provide free bus shuttles, free parking, and other convenient travel alternatives, including additional Blue and Green line service to keep customers moving.”

There is free Metroway bus service and parking at the Franconia-Springfield, Huntington and Van Dorn Street through Oct. 22. The non-rider parking fee will be waived at the Franconia-Springfield station until summer 2023. And Virginia Railway Express will offer free service in the affected area in September and October.

Here’s more of what you need to know:

How to get around during Phase One (Through Oct. 22)

Rail service No rail service south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Station. No Yellow Line service, but Yellow Line stations north of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Station will be served by the Blue or Green lines. Additional Blue Line service, with trains departing every seven to nine minutes from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and New Carrollton stations (every 15 minutes after 9:30 p.m.). Blue Line customers traveling between Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza stations should plan on approximately 15 minutes of extra travel time. Green Line trains will operate every eight minutes (every 10 minutes after 9:30 p.m.).



Note: If 7000-series trains remain out of service, trains will operate less frequently

Free shuttle service Seven free shuttles will be offered during Phase One, including local and express shuttles in Virginia and three limited-stop shuttles crossing the Potomac River. Local shuttles will be available during all Metrorail operating hours. Blue Line local: Local service between Franconia-Springfield, Van Dorn St, King St-Old Town, Braddock Rd, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport stations every 10 to 20 minutes. Yellow Line local: Local service between Huntington, Eisenhower Avenue, King Street-Old Town, Braddock Road and Crystal City stations every 10 to 15 minutes. Yellow Line shuttles do not stop at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Station. Express shuttles will be available most of the day (from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends). Blue Line express: Franconia-Pentagon Express service between Franconia-Springfield and Pentagon stations every 6 minutes. Yellow Line express: Huntington-Pentagon Express service between Huntington and Pentagon stations every 6 minutes.



Limited shuttles will be available during weekday rush hours only. VA-DC Shuttle 1: Crystal City-L’Enfant Service between Crystal City, Pentagon City, Smithsonian, and L’Enfant Plaza stations every 12 minutes. Shuttle does not stop at Pentagon Station. VA-DC Shuttle 2: Pentagon-Archives Service between Pentagon, Smithsonian, and Archives stations every 12 minutes. VA-DC Shuttle 3: Mt. Vernon-Potomac Park (11Y Route) Service between Mt. Vernon, Alexandria, and Potomac Park every 20 minutes. Peak direction service only.



How to get around during Phase Two (Oct. 23 to May 2023)

Rail service All stations will reopen, and service will resume south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Station. All Yellow Line stations will be served by the Blue or Green lines. Blue Line trains will operate every 12 minutes between Largo Town Center and Franconia-Springfield stations and every 12 minutes between Huntington and New Carrollton stations (every 15 minutes after 9:30 p.m.). Green Line trains will operate every eight minutes (every 10 minutes after 9:30 p.m.).



Free shuttle service Metro will continue to provide three limited-stop shuttles crossing the Potomac River during weekday rush hours only. VA-DC Shuttle 1: Crystal City-L’Enfant: Service between Crystal City, Pentagon City, Smithsonian, and L’Enfant Plaza stations every 12 minutes. Shuttle does not stop at Pentagon Station. VA-DC Shuttle 2: Pentagon-Archives: Service between Pentagon, Smithsonian, and Archives stations every 12 minutes. VA-DC Shuttle 3: Mt. Vernon-Potomac Park (11Y Route): Service between Mt. Vernon, Alexandria, and Potomac Park every 20 minutes. Peak direction service only.



Other travel options Metroway. Virginia Railway Express: Service is available at Franconia-Springfield, King Street-Old Town (VRE Station Alexandria), Crystal City, and L’Enfant Plaza stations.



WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this story.