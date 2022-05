West side stops at Rockville Metrorail Station temporarily closed, relocated

Some Ride On and Metrobus stops at the Rockville Metrorail Station are being relocated as the station undergoes construction.

Some bus stops at the Rockville Metrorail Station are being temporarily closed and relocated starting Tuesday as the Montgomery County, Maryland, station undergoes construction and paving work.

The changes to Ride On and Metrobus service on the west side will last around a week — from now through June 6, according to a news release.

During the construction, all stops on the west side will be moved to either the east side, the street at Md. 355 or Monroe Street in front of the County’s Executive Office Building.

Here are the Ride On routes being relocated:

Route 44. Destination: Twinbrook. Temporary bus stop: T1.

Route 45. Destination: Rockville Regional Transit Center and Twinbrook. Temporary bus stop: D (eastside).

Route 46. Destination: Montgomery College and Medical Center Way. Temporary bus stop: T1.

Route 47. Destination: Bethesda. Temporary bus stop: T1.

Route 48. Destination: Wheaton. Temporary bus stop: B (eastside).

Route 49. Destination: Glenmont. Temporary bus stop: B (eastside).

Route 52: Destination: Montgomery General Hospital. Temporary bus stop: D (eastside).

Route 54. Destination: Lakeforest Transit Center. Temporary bus stop: T2.

Route 55. Destination: Germantown. Temporary bus stop: C (eastside).

Route 56. Destination: Lakeforest Transit Center. Temporary bus stop: T2.

Route 59. Montgomery Village. Temporary bus stop: C (eastside).

Route 63. Destination: Shady Grove. Temporary bus stop: T1.

Route 81. Destination: White Flint. Temporary bus stop: T1.

Route 101. Destination: Medical Center. Temporary bus stop: T3.

Route 101. Destination: Lakeforest. Temporary bus stop: G.

Route 301. Destination: Tobytown. Temporary bus stop: D (eastside).

Flex Rockville. On Demand Service. Temporary bus stop: T1.

Here are the Metrobus routes impacted: