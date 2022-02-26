Two hospitalized after fight on Green line train

Metro police say that two people were injured after a fight broke out on a Green line train, early Saturday evening.

Metro police say that two people were injured after a fight broke out on a Green line train, early Saturday evening.

According to the Metro Transit Police Department, officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. to a report of two injured individuals located near the station manager kiosk at L’Enfant Plaza Metro Station.

In a preliminary investigation, officers say the altercation took place aboard a Green line train.

Two adult males were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. One person was described as having “apparent stab wounds,” while the other had “blunt trauma” injuries.

The train was offloaded and taken out of service. Rail service was unaffected.

A spokesperson for MTPD said that the investigation is ongoing.