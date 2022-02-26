CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Two hospitalized after fight…

Two hospitalized after fight on Green line train

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 26, 2022, 10:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Metro police say that two people were injured after a fight broke out on a Green line train, early Saturday evening.

According to the Metro Transit Police Department, officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. to a report of two injured individuals located near the station manager kiosk at L’Enfant Plaza Metro Station.

In a preliminary investigation, officers say the altercation took place aboard a Green line train.

Two adult males were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. One person was described as having “apparent stab wounds,” while the other had “blunt trauma” injuries.

The train was offloaded and taken out of service. Rail service was unaffected.

A spokesperson for MTPD said that the investigation is ongoing.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

DoD awards nearly $2B to build first satellite-based ‘backbone’ of JADC2

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up