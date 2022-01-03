Metrobus shifts to severe snow service plan, discourages non-essential travel

Metro announced that they would operate on a severe snow service plan late on Sunday, citing weather conditions in the D.C. area.

Metro announced that they would operate on a severe snow service plan late on Sunday, citing weather conditions in the D.C. area.

Metro said that customers traveling on Monday should be prepared for a suspension of all bus services “if road and weather conditions worsen and travel becomes unsafe.”

WMATA has said that passengers should consider Metrorails as alternatives when possible as no impacts to Metrorail are expected even with the removal of 7000 series rail cars.

They have also said that customers should plan for some additional travel time and use caution on platforms or other areas that may be slippery. Metro will also have plows and other equipment to treat surfaces.

Metro said that they would continue to alert passengers to changes to rail status using their social media channels and MetroAlerts.

This is a developing story.