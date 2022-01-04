Metro will reduce service schedules and its workforce beginning Monday, Jan. 10, amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

Metro will reduce service schedules and its workforce beginning Monday, Jan. 10, amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement from Metro’s Pandemic Taskforce on Tuesday, officials cited growing absenteeism among its workers due to COVID illness and exposure as the main factor behind the decision.

“Scaling back service will ensure customers who rely on Metrobus, Metrorail and MetroAccess for transportation have a more reliable schedule,” said CEO/GM Paul Wiedefeld.

“Metro employees live in some of the neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic and are exposed to the surge in the region and throughout the nation. It’s important that the taskforce take steps to make Metro operationally sound to meet the needs of our customers.”

According to the release, Metro will operate as follows: