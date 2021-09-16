Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Metro offers its first-ever pass sale to riders

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

September 16, 2021, 5:00 AM

Metro riders in the D.C. region can save up to 50% off their purchase of unlimited day passes at discounted prices starting Thursday morning.

Metro Board Chairman Paul Smedberg said the unlimited pass deal, the transit agency’s first-ever sale of this magnitude, is only the beginning of efforts to “rebuild ridership” following a prolonged pandemic.

“Bringing back riders and attracting new ones will take bold action and doing things we have never done before,” Smedberg said in a statement.

Customers will have unlimited trips on Metrorail and Metrobus during the allotted time purchased. The passes are available for purchase from Sept. 16 through Oct. 15, with prices cut in half for one, three, and seven-day unlimited passes. Monthly passes start at $44.

The pass sale is intended to provide more buses and trains with more weekend hours.

Metro said that it plans to continue making improvements for a more safe and sanitary ride too.

“We have also enhanced cleaning on buses and trains and improved the ventilation,” Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said.

Patrons can get their passes in the SmarTrip app, order online, at a fare vending machine, or at the Metro’s sales office.

The sale comes after Metro added more trains and buses, extending train service on the weekends and lowering fares, on Sunday.

