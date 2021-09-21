Metro announces all-electric bus facility in Northwest DC

Metro revealed that its future Northern Bus Garage, coming to Northwest D.C.'s 14th Street between Decatur and Buchanan streets, includes plans to host an all-electric fleet under Metro's zero-emission bus plan.

Metro revealed Monday that its future Northern Bus Garage, coming to Northwest D.C.’s 14th Street between Decatur and Buchanan streets, includes plans to host an all-electric fleet under Metro’s zero-emission bus plan.

Construction of the operations and maintenance facility will take about four years to complete, Metro said, and will start with a mix of Metrobus’ present-day buses before a phased conversion to new, battery-powered vehicles.

“This is an important step forward in Metro’s commitment to help our region reduce its environmental footprint, improve public health, and modernize our facilities,” Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said in a news release.

“We appreciate the Board’s leadership in contributing to the clean air targets shared by Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.”

Metro seeks to convert its entire bus fleet — more than 1,500 vehicles — to zero-emissions technology by 2045, a move it says will help improve regional air quality and facilitate quieter rides.

The 14th Street facility will involve a major reconstruction of a 114-year-old building. Metro’s Northern Bus Garage Reconstruction Project calls for the preservation of the existing building’s historic façade while providing the revamped site with solar panels and LEED-certified systems.

Metro will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday to hear community questions on the upcoming project.