CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » Tracking the DC Metro 24/7 » Metro steps closer to…

Metro steps closer to massive service, job cuts

Abigail Constantino

December 10, 2020, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
NBC Washington's Adam Tuss on the Metro Board's decision

Metro moved closer Thursday to approving drastic budget cuts that would prompt the closure of 19 stations and eliminate weekend rail service.

The Metro board voted 6-2 in favor of the cuts, sending the proposal for public review. Vice chair Stephanie Gidigbi, who represents D.C. on the board, and Maryland representative Michael Goldman voted against the issue.

Goldman said Metro should wait until next month to go forward with the public comment, when what Congress intends to do may be clearer and there is more information on the implementation of the coronavirus vaccine.

Metro Board Chairman Paul Smedberg said that while there may not be a unanimous vote, “We are unanimous in feeling that this budget is unacceptable.”

Even with federal aid, the board still has a difficult decision to make, Smedberg said.

Several people left comments to the board, urging members not to cut service.

Kayla, from D.C., said that public transportation is not an option; it’s a necessity.

Other callers highlighted how the cuts will affect people’s jobs.

“How about people who work on the weekend? People who likely can’t afford or change their schedules. What are they going to do? Drive? With what car?” a Montgomery County resident said.

The Metro Riders’ Advisory Council tweeted that Thursday’s decision is a “mistake.”

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner called the cuts “devastating.”

“The federal government runs on WMATA. Frontline workers across our region rely on WMATA to provide essential services,” Warner said.

Under the proposal, Metrobus service would be reduced to about 45% of pre-pandemic levels. Weekend bus service would be increased to account for the lack of weekend rail service.

According to Metro’s budget proposal, the 19 stations that would close are:

  • Arlington Cemetery
  • Archives
  • Cheverly
  • Clarendon
  • Cleveland Park
  • College Park
  • East Falls Church
  • Eisenhower Avenue
  • Federal Center SW
  • Federal Triangle
  • Greensboro
  • Grosvenor-Strathmore
  • Judiciary Square
  • McLean
  • Morgan Boulevard
  • Mt. Vernon Square
  • Smithsonian
  • Van Dorn Street
  • Virginia Square

WTOP’s Jose Umana and Dick Uliano contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up