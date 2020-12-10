Metro steps closer to massive service, job cuts

Metro moved closer Thursday to approving drastic budget cuts that would see the closing of 19 stations and eliminate weekend rail service.

The Metro board voted 6-2 in favor of the cuts, sending the proposal for public review. Vice chair Stephanie Gidigbi, who represents D.C. on the board, and Maryland representative Michael Goldman voted against the issue.

Goldman said Metro should wait until next month to go forward with the public comment, when what Congress intends to do may be clearer and there is more information on the implementation of the coronavirus vaccine.

Metro Board Chairman Paul Smedberg said that while there may not be a unanimous vote, “We are unanimous in feeling that this budget is unacceptable.”

Even with federal aid, the board still has a difficult decision to make, Smedberg said.

Several people left comments to the board, urging members not to cut service.

Kayla, from D.C., said that public transportation is not an option; it’s a necessity.

Other callers highlighted how the cuts will affect people’s jobs.

“How about people who work on the weekend? People who likely can’t afford or change their schedules. What are they going to do? Drive? With what car?” a Montgomery County resident said.

The Metro Riders’ Advisory Council tweeted that Thursday’s decision is a “mistake.”

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner called the cuts “devastating.”

“The federal government runs on WMATA. Frontline workers across our region rely on WMATA to provide essential services,” Warner said.

Under the proposal, Metrobus service would be reduced to about 45% of pre-pandemic levels. Weekend bus service would be increased to account for the lack of weekend rail service.

According to Metro’s budget proposal, the 19 stations that would close are:

Arlington Cemetery

Archives

Cheverly

Clarendon

Cleveland Park

College Park

East Falls Church

Eisenhower Avenue

Federal Center SW

Federal Triangle

Greensboro

Grosvenor-Strathmore

Judiciary Square

McLean

Morgan Boulevard

Mt. Vernon Square

Smithsonian

Van Dorn Street

Virginia Square

WTOP’s Jose Umana and Dick Uliano contributed to this report.