Metrobus reallocates bus service to prevent overcrowding

With the D.C. region slowly reopening after a monthslong coronavirus shutdown, Metrobus is reallocating buses to provide more frequent service and up its capacity for passengers starting Monday, June 29.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said Metrobus riders on some of the system’s busiest routes will see buses come more often in an effort to prevent crowding.

The agency is adding 136 trips across 14 routes, including lines 54, 70, 92, 30N, 30S, A4, A6, A8, P6, V4, W4, F4, P12, and T18.

To make the improvements, Metro will pull resources from and temporarily suspend four other routes — NH2, C14, G2 and M6 — which it said have extremely low ridership.

Additional service adjustments include:

Line 22A will operate every 60 minutes from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with service only being provided between Pentagon Station and Shirlington.

Lines 62, D2, E2 and X8 will operate every 40 to 60 minutes from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Lines U4 and H6 will operate every 30 minutes and 60 minutes, respectively, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Rear-door boarding will continue on all buses until further notice to avoid contact between riders and bus operators, as will face mask or face covering requirements for all passengers on trains, buses and in stations.

Frequent cleanings of high-touch surfaces will continue, but Metro asked customers to consider other transportation options including walking, biking or e-scooters whenever possible to avoid overcrowding.

Metrorail resumed service at 15 stations on Sunday which had been shut during the early stages of the pandemic so the agency could conserve limited cleaning supplies.