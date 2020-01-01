Home » Tracking Metro 24/7 » Happy New Year: Man…

Happy New Year: Man ‘appearing’ drunk falls on tracks, delays Metro

Dan Friedell

January 1, 2020, 11:34 AM

One of the first Metro delays of 2020 came after a man fell onto the tracks at the Anacostia station in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday morning.

The incident caused a short disruption in Green Line service, but trains are now running on schedule.

D.C. Fire came to the station at about 9:30 to help an unconscious man who fell off the platform.

Metro officials said he appeared to be drunk. He was taken to the hospital but did not suffer serious injuries.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News Local News Tracking Metro 24/7 Transportation News Washington, DC News
anacostia Dan Friedell metro

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up