One of the first Metro delays of 2020 came after a man fell onto the tracks at the Anacostia station in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday morning.

One of the first Metro delays of 2020 came after a man fell onto the tracks at the Anacostia station in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday morning.

The incident caused a short disruption in Green Line service, but trains are now running on schedule.

D.C. Fire came to the station at about 9:30 to help an unconscious man who fell off the platform.

Metro officials said he appeared to be drunk. He was taken to the hospital but did not suffer serious injuries.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.