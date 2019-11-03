Glenmont Metro station remains closed for emergency drill

The Glenmont Metro station will be closed for a few more hours today due to an emergency drill.

The full-scale emergency drill involves Metro Transit Police, Montgomery County and regional partners, including emergency response personnel from Prince George’s County and the District of Columbia.

Free shuttle buses will operate between Wheaton and Glenmont until 2 p.m. Riders are advised to plan for an extra 10 minutes of travel time.

Metrobus service to the station will operate normally.

Metro said they will notify customers when normal service resumes via email, text message and social media.

