Metro work, traffic issues expected this weekend

Single tracking on the Green and Red lines, the ongoing Blue and Yellow Line shutdown and a Saturday morning training exercise at Pentagon mean changes for Metro riders this weekend.

There are also many major construction projects or other closures underway on the roads across the region that could cause traffic delays.

Metro

On Metro’s Blue and Yellow lines, trains will not stop at the Pentagon on Saturday morning from about 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to a training exercise. Regular Metrobus and shutdown express shuttle service that normally runs out of the Pentagon Transit Center is scheduled to run to and from Pentagon City instead.

All six Blue and Yellow Line stations south of Reagan National Airport remain shut down 24/7 through Sept. 8.

Express shuttle buses run between Franconia-Springfield or Huntington and Pentagon. Local Blue Line shuttles run between the airport, King Street, Van Dorn Street and Franconia-Springfield. Local Yellow Line shuttles run between Crystal City, Braddock Road, King Street, Eisenhower Avenue and Huntington.

On the Green Line this weekend, trains are scheduled every 20 minutes with single tracking between Naylor Road and Branch Avenue. The Nationals host the Dodgers this weekend.

On the Red Line, trains are scheduled every 15 minutes with single tracking between Union Station and Rhode Island Avenue. Additional trains run between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. between Shady Grove and Judiciary Square.

Traffic changes

In addition to major ongoing construction like Interstate 66 and Interstate 395 toll lanes, GW Parkway sinkhole repairs and Memorial Bridge work, other closures are planned or possible this weekend.

On the Dulles Toll Road, overnight closures are scheduled in the eastbound lanes for paving work.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, lane closures continue on Rockville Pike near NIH, and a new traffic light is set to be activated soon at Woodmont Avenue. Work is also underway in the Medical Center Metro station for the next year or so on the tunnel under 355 to the new Walter Reed/NSA Bethesda and new Metro elevators there.

In the District, drivers could see some extra crowds and unique costumes passing Otakon at the Washington Convention Center this weekend. The Citi Open also starts this weekend in Rock Creek Park.

With big crowds and traffic jams expected in Baltimore this weekend, the city says at least a few lanes of Pratt Street and northbound Howard Street will reopen for the first time in weeks. The flash flooding and water main breaks caused a major collapse that has snarled downtown traffic.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation hopes opening a couple of lanes on each street will at least help slightly, given expected heavy traffic for Friday night’s Billy Joel concert, and Saturday’s Ravens’ open practice and fireworks, Kem concert and boxing match.

Drivers coming into Baltimore on I-395 will be able to use both Conway Street and northbound Howard Street.

However, the city plans to completely close Howard Street again starting at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Two lanes of Pratt Street will stay open, but traffic jams are expected to continue.

MTA Light RailLink service remains suspended between Camden Yards and Falls Road due to the street collapse and separate previously planned repairs. There are express shuttles between Camden and Timonium during major events, plus local shuttle buses making all stops.

Regular Light RailLink service is running between BWI Airport, Linthicum and Camden.

