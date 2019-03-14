Person struck by Metro outside Ft. Totten; Red Line partially suspended

A person died after being struck by a Metro train outside Fort Totten Thursday night.

The train came to a stop about 1000 feet from the station. Passengers had to be evacuated by D.C. Fire and EMS.

Metro rail service was suspended between Brookland and Silver Spring stations. Shuttle buses were requested, according to Metro.

One passenger was evaluated by authorities.

Passengers on a Red Line train outside Fort Totten station had to be evacuated Thursday night. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

