202
Person struck by Metro outside Ft. Totten; Red Line partially suspended

By Reem Nadeem March 14, 2019 11:30 pm 03/14/2019 11:30pm
A person died after being struck by a Metro train outside Fort Totten Thursday night, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

The train came to a stop about 1000 feet from the station. Passengers had to be evacuated by D.C. Fire and EMS.

Metro rail service was suspended between Brookland and Silver Spring stations. Shuttle buses were requested, according to Metro.

One passenger was evaluated by authorities.

Topics:
fort totten red line Tracking Metro 24/7 Transportation News
