An eight-person rescue crew that included animal control officials safely recovered the bird near Morgan Boulevard around 7 p.m., nearly two hours after it was found.

A bald eagle found injured along the tracks of Metro’s Blue and Silver lines was rescued Wednesday evening, a delicate operation that affected train service during the rush hour commute.

An eight-person rescue crew that included animal control officials safely recovered the bird near the Morgan Boulevard station in Landover, Maryland, around 7 p.m., nearly two hours after it was found.

Metro had been single-tracking between Addison Road and Morgan Boulevard. The eagle had landed very close to the third rail, requiring that electricity to the rail be shut down, Metro’s Dan Stessel told WTOP.

After the rescue, Metro restored train traffic. The bird has been turned over to the City Wildlife rehabilitation center.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo, Michelle Basch and Max Smith contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.