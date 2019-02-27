6 Metro stations closed, track work on all lines this weekend

In a dry run for a monthslong shutdown this summer, all Blue and Yellow Line stations south of Reagan National Airport are closed this weekend. Single-tracking will slow all the other lines as well. Find out the details.

WASHINGTON — In a dry run for a monthslong shutdown this summer, all Blue and Yellow Line stations south of Reagan National Airport are closed this weekend.

Single-tracking slows all other lines, with trains scheduled every 16 to 20 minutes from end-of-line stations and Silver Line service cut back to run only between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston.

Blue and Yellow Line shutdown

Braddock Road, King Street, Van Dorn Street, Franconia-Springfield, Eisenhower Avenue and Huntington stations are closed Saturday and Sunday.

Metro plans to run shuttle buses between the closed stations and Reagan National Airport this weekend, but warns riders to allow 15 minutes of travel time for each stop.

At Reagan National Airport, riders can take trains in and out of the District through Crystal City and Pentagon City, but cannot take trains to or from stations to the south.

Blue Line trains are scheduled every 20 minutes between the airport and Largo Town Center.

Yellow Line trains are scheduled every 20 minutes only between the airport and Mt. Vernon Square, rather than Fort Totten.

Other single-tracking

Track work between Smithsonian and Federal Center SW means single-tracking for Blue and Orange Line trains.

Silver Line trains are scheduled to run only between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston, and only every 20 minutes.

Orange Line trains are also cut back to every 20 minutes.

Green Line trains are scheduled to single-track between Navy Yard and Anacostia, with trains every 16 minutes.

Red Line trains are scheduled to single-track between Van Ness and Dupont Circle with trains, every 16 minutes.

Additional Red Line trains are scheduled between Farragut North and Silver Spring between 10 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

