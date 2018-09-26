Metro GM Wiedefeld to get 2-year contract extension, raise

General Manager Paul Wiedefeld's contract will now run until November 2021, and he will get a pay increase.

WASHINGTON — Metro’s board of directors will vote Thursday to extend General Manager Paul Wiedefeld’s contract for two years and give him a raise.

Wiedefeld’s original contract was set to expire Nov. 30, 2019.

The board will vote on a resolution to extend his contract until the same date in 2021, with automatic one-year renewals unless either Wiedefeld or the Metro board terminate the agreement.

Wiedefeld’s base pay will be $435,000 a year, with annual raises of 5 to 10 percent based on performance. He currently makes $397,000 a year.

