Metro GM Wiedefeld to get 2-year contract extension, raise

By Rick Massimo September 26, 2018 5:40 pm 09/26/2018 05:40pm
WASHINGTON — Metro’s board of directors will vote Thursday to extend General Manager Paul Wiedefeld’s contract for two years and give him a raise.

Wiedefeld’s original contract was set to expire Nov. 30, 2019.

The board will vote on a resolution to extend his contract until the same date in 2021, with automatic one-year renewals unless either Wiedefeld or the Metro board terminate the agreement.

Wiedefeld’s base pay will be $435,000 a year, with annual raises of 5 to 10 percent based on performance. He currently makes $397,000 a year.

WTOP’s Max Smith contributed to this report.

Local News paul wiedefeld Tracking Metro 24/7 Transportation News
