Weekend Metro work hits all lines, shuts down part of Red Line

WASHINGTON — Significant service cuts are scheduled on the Red, Silver, Orange and Blue Lines this weekend.

Red Line

The Red Line tracks are shut down between Medical Center and Grosvenor-Strathmore Saturday and Sunday, in the latest phase of efforts to prevent water and mud buildup in the tunnel there.

Shuttle buses will run between the two stations, which Metro said should take about 15 minutes total.

The last train of the night will leave Shady Grove 24 minutes earlier than usually scheduled Saturday and Sunday, at 12:01 a.m. Saturday into Sunday and 10:01 p.m. Sunday.

The last trains from Glenmont are scheduled to leave at the usual times: 12:33 a.m. Saturday into Sunday and 10:33 p.m. Sunday.

Since June 25, the rail system’s normal hours have been 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.

Orange, Silver, Blue Lines

Single-tracking west of Foggy Bottom is scheduled to cut back Blue, Orange and Silver Line service.

Silver Line trains are only scheduled to run every 24 minutes and only between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston Saturday and Sunday.

Orange Line trains are scheduled only every 24 minutes, with single-tracking between Foggy Bottom and Clarendon.

Blue Line trains are scheduled only every 24 minutes, with single-tracking between Foggy Bottom and Arlington Cemetery.

Green and Yellow Line work

Green Line trains are scheduled to single-track between Fort Totten and Prince George’s Plaza. Trains are scheduled every 15 minutes.

Yellow Line trains are only scheduled to run between Huntington and Mt. Vernon Sq. this weekend, and are also scheduled every 15 minutes.

