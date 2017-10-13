Metro weekend shutdown hits multiple lines, isolates Reagan National

WASHINGTON — Major Metro track work hits riders on all but the Green and Silver lines this weekend.

In Virginia, the Blue and Yellow lines are shut down Saturday and Sunday between Pentagon City and Braddock Road. That means no rail service to or from Reagan National Airport.

In the District, a Red Line work zone near Rhode Island Avenue reduces scheduled service along the entire line to every 24 minutes all weekend.

In Maryland, single-tracking on the Orange Line between Cheverly and New Carrollton reduces scheduled service to every 20 minutes.

Blue and Yellow line shutdown

Crystal City and Reagan National Airport rail stations are closed Saturday and Sunday.

Free shuttle buses are scheduled to run between Pentagon City, Crystal City, the airport and Braddock Road stations. Metro suggests riders expect to add 15 minutes to their trips for each stop on the shuttle.

Regular Metroway and other Metro, ART or DASH bus service may be faster for some riders.

Between Pentagon City and Mt. Vernon Square or Largo Town Center, trains are scheduled every 12 to 15 minutes this weekend on each of the Blue and Yellow lines. From Braddock Road south, trains are scheduled every 15 minutes on each line.

Due to the work on the crumbling platform at the airport and to install communications cables along the closed stretch of tracks, the last Blue and Yellow Line trains are scheduled to leave all stations between Franconia-Springfield or Huntington and King Street 30 minutes earlier than usual Saturday and Sunday.

On the Blue Line, that means the last train is scheduled to leave Franconia-Springfield at 11:56 p.m. Saturday and at 9:56 p.m. Sunday.

On the Yellow Line, the last train is scheduled to leave Huntington at 11:55 p.m. Saturday and 9:55 p.m. Sunday (Metro now runs until 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and runs 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays).

The last trains are scheduled to leave stations north of Pentagon City at the usual times.

Dulles Toll Road detour Friday night for Silver Line work

From 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday, drivers on the westbound Dulles Toll Road are scheduled to be detoured onto Reston Parkway (Route 602).

After turning south on the parkway, west on Sunrise Valley Drive, and north on the Fairfax County Parkway, drivers will return to the toll road. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said drivers would not have to pay an additional toll.

The Dulles Access Highway will remain open during the installation of a pedestrian bridge to what will become the Silver Line’s Reston Town Center station.

