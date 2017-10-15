Many L’Enfant smoke lawsuits dismissed; victim’s family presses on

Court records show 20 cases have been dismissed just within the last month. In one case, a lawyer for one of the victims entered a notice that the case was settled before correcting it Friday to only formally indicate that all sides had agreed to have the case dismissed.

Smoke fills a Washington Metro system subway car near the L’Enfant Plaza station in Washington, Monday, Jan. 12, 2015. The transit network in the nation’s capital remained hobbled Tuesday morning after an electrical malfunction that filled the busy subway station with smoke, killing one woman and sending dozens of people to hospitals. (AP Photo/Andrew Litwin)

WASHINGTON — A majority of the lawsuits tied to the deadly 2015 Yellow Line smoke incident near L’Enfant Plaza have now been dismissed in federal court in a way that signals settlement agreements for dozens of the victims and their families.

Court records show 20 cases have been dismissed just within the last month. In one case, a lawyer for one of the victims entered a notice that the case was settled before correcting it Friday to only formally indicate that all sides had agreed to have the case dismissed.

Since June, at least 80 of the 100 or so lawsuits have been dismissed under similar circumstances.

The settlements typically include an agreement that the parties will not share the details of any agreement.

A $50 million lawsuit filed by the family of Carol Glover, a 61-year-old from Alexandria who was killed when the Yellow Line train filled with smoke, is moving ahead. The next hearing for that and the other remaining cases is scheduled for March. If there is a trial, it could begin late next year.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.