Many L’Enfant smoke lawsuits dismissed; victim’s family presses on

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith October 15, 2017 4:56 am 10/15/2017 04:56am
Court records show 20 cases have been dismissed just within the last month. In one case, a lawyer for one of the victims entered a notice that the case was settled before correcting it Friday to only formally indicate that all sides had agreed to have the case dismissed.

WASHINGTON — A majority of the lawsuits tied to the deadly 2015 Yellow Line smoke incident near L’Enfant Plaza have now been dismissed in federal court in a way that signals settlement agreements for dozens of the victims and their families.

Since June, at least 80 of the 100 or so lawsuits have been dismissed under similar circumstances.

The settlements typically include an agreement that the parties will not share the details of any agreement.

A $50 million lawsuit filed by the family of Carol Glover, a 61-year-old from Alexandria who was killed when the Yellow Line train filled with smoke, is moving ahead. The next hearing for that and the other remaining cases is scheduled for March. If there is a trial, it could begin late next year.

Topics:
L'Enfant Plaza smoke incident lawsuits Local News settlements Tracking Metro 24/7 Traffic Transportation News
