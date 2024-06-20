Things to do in the DC area: Fête De La Musique, Home Rule Music Festival … and more!

There’s so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, including an array of free music festivals.

Performers by the Georgetown Waterfront. (Courtesy Albert Ting/Georgetown BID) Performers by the Georgetown Waterfront. (Courtesy Albert Ting/Georgetown BID) There's so much to do in the D.C. area in the coming days, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly roundup of area events worth anticipating.

This Friday, June 21, music will fill the streets of Georgetown across 30 locations with over 40 musical acts for Fête de la Musique or World Music Day. The free, neighborhood-wide event will be hosted in both indoor and outdoor public spaces, plus three main stages at La Maison Française.

The genres of music featured at this year’s event include R&B, Americana, jazz, bluegrass, rock, Latin and African sounds, according to Nancy Miyahira, vice president of marketing at Georgetown Business Improvement District (BID). To help guests deal with the heat, the event is also expected to have “misting stations.”

This is the first time that the event has been hosted by the Georgetown BID in partnership with the Embassy of France-Villa Albertine. Find the full lineup and schedule here, and find a map of all the locations here.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Home Rule Music Festival

For its third year, the Home Rule Music Festival is set to bring live jazz and go-go music to the District. The festival events include an opening night on Friday, June 21, at Black Cat with the music festival on Saturday, June 22, at The Parks at Walter Reed and Saturday, July 20, at Alethia Tanner Park.

Solstice Saturday

The Smithsonian museums across the National Mall are celebrating the summer solstice all day, and late into the night, with multiple dance parties, performance art, special exhibit tours and plenty of food and drink options. Check out the full breakdown of which museum are participating in the festivities on Saturday, June 22.

Yoga Day at the National Museum of Women in the Arts

Celebrate International Yoga Day on Friday, June 21, at the first museum in the world solely dedicated to championing women in the arts. Expect two yoga sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon in the museum’s collection galleries and Great Hall. Bring your yoga mat, and register ahead of time to get involved. Ticket includes museum admission.

Giant National Capital BBQ Battle

Along Pennsylvania Avenue NW, enjoy this two-day festival with over 100 free food samples available to guests, plus live music across three stages. The event is on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23. Tickets start at $20 for a one-day pass with additional options for groups and VIP options.

‘A Kiss in Kashmir’

To celebrate her new novel, internationally acclaimed author Monica Saigal Bhide is hosting a book signing reception and dinner event at The Bombay Club restaurant on Sunday, June 23, at 5:30 p.m. The $160 ticketed event includes a cocktail reception and hors d’oeuvres. To make reservations, call the restaurant at 202-659-3727.

Maryland

‘Miss Nelson is Missing!’

Running from June 20 through Aug. 10, the Imagination Stage in Bethesda, Maryland, is hosting a production of “Miss Nelson is Missing!” which is based on the book by Harry Allard. The family-friendly production includes optional sensory-friendly and ASL-interpreted shows. Tickets start at approximately $12.

Nepal-America International Film Festival

The AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center and the Greenbelt Cinema in Maryland are hosting the sixth Nepal-America International Film Festival from June 20 through 23. The festival includes a wide array of films, including feature films, documentaries, animations, experimental pieces and shorts.

Salute the Sunset Concert Series

Bring a chair or blanket, and enjoy a free outdoor performance at National Harbor with the United States Army Chorus. The event on Saturday, June 22, is open to the public.

Virginia

Portside

This Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, the free summer festival in Old Town Alexandria, called Portside, includes evening jazz performances and readings by Alexandria poets as well as hands-on art and history activities. Admission to the event is free.

Start of Summer Silent Disco

The Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington is hosting a silent disco at Metropolitan Park in Arlington, Virginia, this Friday, June 21. The free event also includes art activities, drinks from Lost Boy Cider and treats from King of Pops.

Matt Ruby

New York City-based comedian Matt Ruby is headlining the third floor lounge at the Crystal City Sports Pub in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday, June 21. He is known for hosting the podcast, “Kind of a Lot,” and for his comedy specials, “Substance” and “Feels Like Matt Ruby.” General admission tickets cost $15 up-front, VIP seating costing $20.

