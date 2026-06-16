Moon to block DC’s view of Venus on Wednesday afternoon

The three-day-old waxing crescent moon will block D.C.'s view of Venus during daylight hours Wednesday.

Got binoculars? A telescope? If you do, haul them out Wednesday afternoon to observe the three-day-old waxing crescent moon occult — block D.C.’s view — of Venus during daylight hours.

Viewing the event with no optical aid or smartphone/camera to assist would be difficult.

In-the-Sky.org states that, “The occultation will be visible from Washington, D.C. It will begin with the disappearance of Venus behind the moon at 3:48 EDT, in daylight. Its reappearance will be visible at 5:13 EDT, in daylight. Extreme caution is necessary when pointing binoculars or telescopes at the sky when the Sun is above the horizon, as even a momentary glance at the Sun through such an instrument can cause permanent blindness.”

You can get times for other locations on the group’s website.

The sun will be to the west of the moon and Venus, so you must ensure you do not view that section of the sky. You will get a better, and safer, view if you can observe the occultation with the sun blocked from view by a tree or building. Read more viewing safety tips on SpaceWeather.com.

Around 3:15 pm. the moon will be just to the left (east) of due south and roughly seven fist-widths held at arm’s length above the southern horizon.

This rare occultation event is worthy of taking an astropic with your smartphone using zoom, or through a digital camera with a telephoto lens and a telescope.

If you do not have binoculars or a telescope, use a low zoom setting to try and locate the moon by slowly sweeping the described section of the sky. The moon will be visible as a crescent in a blue sky and bright Venus will be to the lower left of the moon.

A telescope would work best for close up pics but using zoom/telephoto will work, especially using a tripod or bracing yourself against a building or car to steady your camera. Take multiple pics of the disappearance and reappearance.

If you have a clear view of the western horizon at dusk on Wednesday, look for the slim crescent moon just to the upper left of Venus. Use Venus as a guide to find the moon. Look for earthshine on the moon. This is also worthy of taking an astropic with your smartphone and/or digital camera.

Check out the other D.C.-area sky and earth-bound events for June on WTOP.

Here’s to clear skies!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.