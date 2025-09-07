Full corn moon will be the last full moon of summer

You can enjoy the full corn moon on Sept. 7 rising at sunset in the East. It is the last full moon of summer and should be a beautiful sight as it rises.

A colorful Harvest Moon rising. (WTOP/Greg Redfern) A colorful Harvest Moon rising. (WTOP/Greg Redfern) The full moon for September is usually known as the “Harvest Moon” but not this time around.

The Autumnal Equinox — the beginning of Fall — in the Northern Hemisphere and Spring in the Southern Hemisphere occurs Sept. 22 at 2:19 p.m. Eastern, well past the date of September’s full moon.

Instead, we will enjoy the full corn moon on Sept. 7, rising at sunset in the East. Check here for your moonrise time. It is the last full moon of summer and should be a beautiful sight as it rises.

Be sure to try and get a picture with your camera and smartphone. Find a spot that has a clear view of the East that is free of trees, buildings and lights.

For parts of the world, the full corn moon will undergo a total lunar eclipse — or Blood Moon as some like to call it — which will not be visible in the D.C. area.

You can watch the eclipse via Livestream starting at noon Eastern.

With our hours of darkness steadily increasing, make it a point to get out and see the sky sights of September. You will be glad you did.

Follow Greg Redfern on Facebook, Bluesky and his daily blog to keep up with the latest news in astronomy and space exploration.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.