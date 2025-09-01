Eyes to the skies: September kicks off with possibility of catching Northern Lights across DC-area

In addition to the wonderful sky sights of September, we have an extra bonus — the possibility of seeing the Northern Lights, also known as the aurora.

Image of aurora borealis was taken in Virginia.(WTOP/Greg Redfern)

Just three months ago, the sun had an eruption that gave us the possibility of seeing the aurora across the D.C. region, and once again, we have viewing prospects Monday night as the sun recently had an eruption with our planet directly in the crosshairs.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center issued a geomagnetic storm watch.

It says that the aurora may be seen as low as Pennsylvania to Iowa to Oregon.

NOAA said in the prediction that there is a category G3 storm possible on Sept. 2 and a G2 category storm on Sept. 1.

The potential area of impact is primarily poleward of 50 degrees Geomagnetic Latitude, according to the watch, with power system voltage irregularities possible, and “false alarms may be triggered on some protection devices.”

The alert also says that “increased drag on low Earth-orbit satellites and orientation problems may occur” with “intermittent satellite navigation problems” possible.

It also said that high frequency radio may be intermittent.

The geomagnetic storm watch is in effect due to a coronal mass ejection that occurred Aug. 30, which was caused by a solar flare.

This geomagnetic storm and forecast aurora event is not predicted to reach the historic levels of May 10, 2024, but, we should be watching the skies just in case the aurora appear.

For the D.C. region, SWPC’s two-day aurora forecast and our forecast partly cloudy skies, means we may detect aurora to the North.

If the forecast holds, aurora conditions for the region may be strong enough the night of Sept. 1 and 2 to allow us to detect aurora visually, and with our cameras like we have in the past.

It will be well worth taking a look to the north tonight after dark until dawn from a dark sky site with a clear horizon. You might be able to visually detect some color in the sky if aurora are present but they will likely be low on the northern horizon.

Your camera or smartphone significantly improves your chances of detecting and imaging the aurora due to their digital sensors.

Use a camera or smartphone that can take exposures of several seconds — including using “night sky” or “low light” settings if your camera has them — of the northern horizon. Steady the camera or use a tripod for best image results. The camera is likely capture aurora that your eyes did not.

Your best bet is to monitor Clear Sky Chart for sky conditions and the NOAA and space-related social media sites such as EarthSky.org and Space.com for aurora-viewing updates.

If you go to Spaceweather.com — I check this site every day just as I do my local weather — there is a daily snapshot of what the space weather in the solar system is going to be like and a current image of the sun.

With our terrestrial weather being such a factor in our daily lives here in the D.C. area, and frankly, the rest of the world, we are also directly affected by space weather, which can produce a variety of events, including the day’s geomagnetic storm and the aurora.

Space weather, like our terrestrial weather, is caused by Earth’s interaction with our star, the sun. We know it will be there every new day and count on it for life-giving warmth and energy. We also have become accustomed to it being well behaved. What many people may not know is that our sun undergoes an 11-year solar cycle that can affect space weather throughout our Solar System.

Our sun is a 4.5-billion-year-old star that we have been monitoring since Galileo. Now, humans have a fleet of spacecraft that monitor the sun and space weather at all times.

The sun had an episode of disturbed behavior in 1859 that if it were to occur today, could adversely affect us if we were not prepared.

In 1859, on Sept. 1, the sun experienced a solar storm episode that was observed by solar astronomer Richard Carrington that ended up bearing his name — “the Carrington Event.” This was a watershed event in solar astronomy and also the sun’s affect on the Earth as nothing like it has not been seen since, thankfully as you will see.

If a Carrington-level solar event were to happen today, the impact on modern society’s infrastructure could be potentially catastrophic, especially the electrical grid.

Good luck, aurora chasers!

