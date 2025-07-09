Full buck moon has chance to stun with orange, reddish color this week

The color of last month’s full strawberry moon as it was rising was impressive, and we may get a repeat this month. Here's how to see this week's full buck moon.

Last month's full strawberry moon was a colorful and captivating sight as it rose. The full buck moon has a good chance for giving us a repeat.(WTOP/Greg Redfern) Last month's full strawberry moon was a colorful and captivating sight as it rose. The full buck moon has a good chance for giving us a repeat.(WTOP/Greg Redfern) Summer has arrived in earnest, with a wave of heat and stormy weather enveloping the D.C. region.

The full buck moon starts to rise in the southeast at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Use this link frome Time and Date to get a more precise time for a particular location, as the moon will be at its best just as it ascends from the horizon.

With the heat and humidity the D.C. region is experiencing, I predict it will be an impressively colored moonrise that will occur deep yellowish, orange or reddish. Try to find a clear view of the horizon or a favorite landmark to watch the moon rise — I don’t think you will be disappointed! Take a picture too!

Escape the heat his summer by visiting Shenandoah National Park for a variety of astronomy related events, including some by yours truly. If you want to stay cooler, see dark skies and the Milky Way, Shenandoah National Park is the place to be.

