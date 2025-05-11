How to view the full flower moon in the DC area

On Monday, the Full Flower Moon will make a lovely sight in the southeast as it rises about a half hour after sunset.

Be on the lookout for a lunar corona like this one surrounding the May 6, 2020, full flower supermoon.(WTOP/Greg Redfern) Be on the lookout for a lunar corona like this one surrounding the May 6, 2020, full flower supermoon.(WTOP/Greg Redfern) Happy Mother’s Day! I wish all our mothers a wonderful and joyous day.

I will be at Shenandoah National Park’s Skyland Conference Center on Sunday at 8 p.m. telling guests how they can take pics of the night sky on land, sea and air. All are welcome to join!

On Monday, the full flower moon will make a lovely sight in the southeast as it rises about a half hour after sunset. You can get the time of moonrise at your location here.

As the night progresses and the moon gets higher in the sky, it will bathe the Earth in bright, beautiful moonlight.

The full flower moon is also the third in a row “micromoon” we will experience. The moon will be a tad smaller and dimmer but not readily apparent to the casual moon lover.

The bad news is forecasted cloud cover but we do need the rain to ease our area wide drought condition.

If it is partly cloudy, all is not lost. You could still see the bright full moon through breaks in the clouds. In fact, clouds and a full moon can provide quite a dramatic view to the sky scene. Clouds near the moon can take on color and can also form a large circular halo around the moon.

Have your smartphone or camera handy to take possible pics.

My best advice is for everyone is to monitor their local weather forecast. Thunderstorms are a possibility and you do not want to be outside if there is even a chance of lightning — hear the roar, go indoors.

Do an eyeball check of the sky at sunset and during the night to see what your cloud cover looks like. We might get lucky.

You can get more full flower moon watching tips here and WTOP’s full sky sights schedule for May here.

Follow Greg Redfern on Facebook, Bluesky and his daily blog to keep up with the latest news in astronomy and space exploration.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.