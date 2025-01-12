Mars takes center stage in the sky

January is due to offer a multitude of cosmic gemstones, including the moment when Mars reaches its closest point to Earth. Here's what's in store this month.

In case you missed the inaugural “What’s up in the sky?” monthly feature at the start of the month, here’s a reminder to make sure you keep your eyes to the sky these next few days for some cosmic must-see gems.

Sunday, Mars was closest to Earth at 9 a.m. at a distance of 59,703,891 miles — or a mere five light minutes. Mars rises in the east at dusk and is easy to spot due to its brightness and distinctive color.

On Monday night, we will see the highlight of the month, as the full wolf moon occults (covers) Mars.

Check the list to see the closest city to your location. Be outside before the time listed. Binoculars and telescopes are ideal for this event.

For D.C., Mars disappears at 9:16 p.m. and reappears at 10:30 p.m. For me, I will be docked in Honolulu, Hawaii, and will see a very close pairing. Try taking a picture of the event using your smartphone and/or camera zoom lens.

The full wolf moon is bright, but, so is Mars.

Finally, on the night of Jan. 15, Mars is at opposition in the eastern sky at sunset and visible all night. It will remain bright in our sky all month long.

Wishing the DMV clear skies!

