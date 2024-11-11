What was that bright fireball seen over the East Coast?

Reports came into WTOP on Veterans Day from people in the wider D.C. area, describing seeing a meteor with a bright green tail. The American Meteor Society (AMS) has received, as of 8:25 p.m. EST Monday night, over 100 reports of a bright fireball — defined as any meteor brighter than the planet Venus.

This bright Leonid meteor from November of 2020 wasn't quite bright enough to be a fireball but was spectacular to see nonetheless. (WTOP/Greg Redfern) This bright Leonid meteor from November of 2020 wasn't quite bright enough to be a fireball but was spectacular to see nonetheless. (WTOP/Greg Redfern) The American Meteor Society (AMS) has received, as of 8:25 p.m. EST Monday night, over 100 reports of a bright fireball — defined as any meteor brighter than the planet Venus. Currently there are no meteor showers that are at their maximum peak of activity, although, some are ongoing.

The fireball was seen as far north as Ontario and as far east as Ohio. It was also seen in these locations: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia at an approximate time of 7:48 p.m. EST.

Sky Guy Greg Redfern speaks with WTOP's Kyle Cooper about the fireball seen across the night sky in the DC area on Monday night

AMS will review all of these related fireball sightings and ultimately produce a “Fireball Event,” which details all of the sightings on a map showing the individual observers and the calculated flight path of the meteor.

Thousands of fireballs — or pieces of cosmic debris — occur annually around the world, 24 hours a day. If a fireball fragments and sonic booms are heard, the event is known as a “bolide.”

If you witnessed this event or see a fireball, it would help to report it to AMS.

