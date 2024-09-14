Moon takes center stage in the DC area and beyond Saturday night

Saturday is NASA's International Observe the Moon Night, with 18 InOMN events being held across the D.C. region.

In the D.C. region, there are 18 InOMN events being held. The NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, have live InOMN events. Check here for livestreams.

International Observe the Moon Night is sponsored by Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) and the Solar System Exploration Division of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, with support from many partners.

As stated on NASA’s InOMN webpage, the goals of International Observe the Moon Night aim to:

Unite people worldwide through science

Offer information on NASA’s lunar science and exploration programs

Empower people to learn more about space exploration, “using Earth’s moon as an accessible entry point”

Invite people to share moon-inspired stories, art and more, and

Inspire “continued observation of the moon, the sky, and the world around us”

Get out and ponder the moon — humanity is headed back to stay this time. NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket launched the successful Artemis I mission testing out NASA’s new crewed spacecraft Orion beyond the moon on a three-week flight.

NASA is gearing up for a September 2025 launch of Artemis II — a crewed 10-day lunar mission flyby.

Speaking of the moon, next week it will undergo a partial eclipse. Stick with WTOP for details on Monday.

