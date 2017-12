Monthly Magazine Subscription

As a first step for someone new to astronomy, I recommend getting them a magazine subscription to either (or both) Astronomy or Sky and Telescope (S&T). An added bonus is that when the magazine arrives each month, it will be a reminder of you to that special stargazer. Astronomy and S&T also provide a digital version as part of the magazine subscription, which comes in handy.

These monthly magazines and their respective excellent websites are chock full of observing advice, astronomical equipment, pictures, book reviews, astronomy related ads, news and monthly observing guides and star charts. For full disclosure, I have done major feature articles for them and been a total solar eclipse cruise S&T staff member; I have also been an S&T subscriber my whole life.

(Thinkstock)