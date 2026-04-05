5 lawsuit risks hiding on your website

A legal expert explains the hidden website privacy and compliance risks business leaders often overlook.

This content is sponsored by Shulman Rogers.

For many business owners and senior leaders, a company website feels like a solved problem. It looks professional, it functions properly, and it’s been live for years without incident. But that sense of security can be misleading.

Website privacy compliance is no longer a background issue. Changing state laws, increasingly aggressive enforcement and evolving technologies, from analytics tools to AI-driven chatbots, can turn routine website features into unexpected legal exposure.

“What we see most often is not bad intent,” said Joshua Glikin, a lawyer who specializes in intellectual property and technology law at Shulman Rogers. “It’s routine, overlooked issues that create liability.”

For The Legal Lowdown on WTOP, we asked Glikin to identify the most common lawsuit risks hiding in plain sight on business websites today.

1. Your privacy policy doesn’t match what your website is actually doing

One of the most common website compliance failures is a disconnect between what a company’s privacy policy says and what the website actually does behind the scenes.

“There are so many ways that a business can be liable for what happens on their website,” Glikin said. “One of the most common is that their privacy policies, assuming one exists, do not accurately reflect the data collection and use practices of the company, and they don’t comply with applicable state laws.”

This mismatch often stems from organizational silos, he said. It happens organically if not addressed. Marketing teams choose tools. IT teams implement them. Business leaders focus on growth and operations. Rarely does anyone step back to confirm that all of those decisions are accurately disclosed in a single, legally compliant policy, Glikin noted.

“I’ve never seen an intentional bad-faith outdated website policy,” he said. “It’s usually because the business people, the marketing people and the IT people don’t really know what the others are doing.”

But intent doesn’t matter under most privacy laws. Businesses are responsible for what their websites do, not what leadership believed they were doing, Glikin pointed out.

2. An outdated privacy policy is a legal liability

Many executives assume that if their privacy policy was compliant when it was written, it remains compliant today. That assumption is increasingly risky.

“Even if a privacy policy was viable and compliant a year ago, that doesn’t mean that it will be the following year,” Glikin said.

Over the past several years, more than a dozen states have passed or expanded comprehensive privacy regulations. California, in particular, continues to amend and strengthen its requirements, often influencing enforcement nationwide by both attorneys general but also plaintiffs’ lawyers, he said.

“Website privacy policies are just never set it and forget it,” Glikin said.

From a legal standpoint, a stale policy can be worse than no policy at all. Outdated language can affirmatively misrepresent current practices and become a written exhibit against the company in litigation or enforcement actions, he warned.

3. Cookies, tracking tools and analytics create risk you still own

Tracking technologies are one of the fastest growing sources of website lawsuits, particularly under state privacy laws that require disclosure and consent.

“All of these data collection practices and sharing policies might be happening on your business’ website without you even knowing it,” Glikin said, “because different people control coding, marketing decisions and business operations.”

Even businesses that attempt to comply sometimes fail on execution. He described a case where a company installed a cookie consent pop-up but then forgot to configure the technology behind it.

“They intended to comply with cookie laws,” Glikin said. “But they forgot to turn on the cookie collection filter. Data was collected whether users clicked ‘accept’ or ‘decline.’ Clicking the button had no meaning.”

Legally, that type of gap can be devastating. Businesses, not vendors, are responsible for ensuring that consent mechanisms work as advertised.

“If the actual practices of the website don’t mirror what your policy says,” Glikin said, “you’ve got the potential for trouble.”

4. AI chatbots can quietly introduce new privacy risks

AI chatbots have quickly become standard on business websites, but many companies deploy them without fully understanding how they collect and use data.

“These AI chatbots often collect information consumers voluntarily provide,” Glikin said. “The real trouble starts when that data is stored, integrated into company records or shared for marketing and advertising purposes.”

In many cases, existing privacy policies never contemplated conversational artificial intelligence tools. As a result, companies may be disclosing less than the law requires — or nothing at all — about how that chatbot data is handled.

“You have to think about policies specific to what the chatbot collects and how that data is used,” Glikin said, “not just your general privacy policy.”

AI tools can quietly expand a company’s data footprint, creating privacy and cybersecurity exposure that isn’t discovered until a complaint or investigation forces the issue.

5. The “We’re too small to matter” assumption is wrong

Perhaps the most dangerous misconception among business owners is the belief that website privacy laws only affect large companies.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is, ‘I’m just a small business. Nobody’s going to care about my website,’ ” Glikin said. “That’s simply not true.”

Small and midsize businesses are frequent targets for private lawsuits, especially in California, where plaintiffs’ firms actively search for noncompliant websites nationwide.

“You don’t have to be very good to break into a small website,” he added, “and small businesses often have just as much personal information.”

Because the internet doesn’t distinguish between company size, businesses may be subject to laws in states where they don’t operate physically but where their websites collect consumer data.

Gentle reminder: Website privacy requires ongoing maintenance

Website compliance isn’t about checking a box. It’s about treating privacy the way businesses treat other operational risks — with ongoing review, clear accountability and expert support, Glikin said.

The main thing is to ask the question: Does my privacy policy meet our current digital and business practices? Typically, a simple review by an experienced lawyer can determine potential risk, and the burden of complying isn’t high, he said. All in, it might require two or three calls.

“Your website is just like your company’s new truck. You can’t just let it get old and never maintain it.”