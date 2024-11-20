Whether you're looking for a postholiday treat or a year-round favorite, WTOP Has rounded up standout Thanksgiving sandwiches in the D.C. area that are sure to satisfy your festive cravings.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. 5 must-try Thanksgiving sandwiches in the DC area

Thanksgiving may be just one day, but in the D.C. area, its flavors linger long after the holiday, thanks to creative takes on the classic Thanksgiving sandwich. From juicy turkey piled high with cranberry sauce to indulgent stuffing nestled between slices of bread, these culinary creations capture the essence of the season in every bite.

Whether you’re looking for a postholiday treat or a year-round favorite, WTOP has rounded up several standout Thanksgiving sandwiches in the D.C. area that are sure to satisfy your festive cravings.

Here they are, listed in no particular order:

Washington, D.C.

The “Nobadeer” sandwich from Jetties is generous with its amount of sliced cold cut turkey and, compared to the other sandwiches on this list, the heaviest on the cranberry. Surprisingly, the cranberry sauce does not overpower the sandwich, in part thanks to the stuffing, which keeps the sandwich leaning more savory than sweet.

Washington, D.C.

Compliments Only’s “Big Dipper” sandwich is offered nearly all year long and is named as such because it’s accompanied by a homemade turkey jus that is light in color and slightly herby.

On a plain, white sub roll, the sandwich is zesty and packed with flavor, thanks to something the owner calls “cornbread mayo,” which is similar in texture to traditional stuffing. This bready topping is paired with cranberry sauce, seasoned with orange zest and cinnamon. And of course, there is turkey that is thinly sliced in-house.

If you want a more generous serving than the rest, Capo Italian Deli’s “Thanksgiver” sandwich was the largest by far, measuring approximately 8 inches long. It is on a sesame seed sub roll and for sure had the most amount of turkey served.

Surprisingly, there was not as much cranberry sauce compared to the other sandwiches, and the stuffing was a little more bland than the rest, but it was also paired with a pickley coleslaw, which doesn’t really give Thanksgiving vibes. This slaw also seemed to dominate the flavor. But if you’re open to new slaw variations, dig in.

Washington, D.C.

The Thanksgiving sandwich at Your Only Friend was the only sandwich to include arugula, which at first felt random, but it offers some needed crunch. Compared to the sandwich at Compliments Only, the gravy that comes with the sandwich is thicker and a little on the sweet side.

Arlington, Virginia

Earl’s Sandwiches’ turkey cranberry sandwich arrived warm and had the thickest, chunkiest turkey. There was no stuffing, but the sliced bread had nuts in it, offering flavor and texture. This also was the only sandwich that came with lettuce.

Washington, D.C.

Chef and restaurateur Tim Ma is known for his creative takes on the intersection of American and global cuisines, and with the “Thanksgiving Sando,” he’s bringing a unique twist to the holidays once again. This sandwich combines sliced turkey and cornbread stuffing with a Szechuan pepper gravy and a side of yuzu white pepper plum jelly.

Washington, D.C.

Chef Edward Lee is best known as the culinary director of Succotash in D.C., the author of several cookbooks and a contestant on shows like “Top Chef,” “Iron Chef America” and more recently, Netflix’s Korean cooking show, “Culinary Class Wars.”

Now, he’s bringing a unique culinary twist to Thanksgiving with his “Kimchi Gobbler” sandwich. Only found at Beresovsky’s Deli, this sandwich includes roasted turkey, bacon jam, Havarti cheese, a kimchi-pepper relish, arugula and bourbon gravy, encased in a bahn mi roll. This offering is available now until the end of the month.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.