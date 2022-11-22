Thanksgiving 2022: What’s open and closed

Here’s a roundup of what will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022.

Because Thanksgiving is a national holiday, schools, banks, libraries and government offices will be closed on Thursday.

Some supermarkets, however, will be open for some last-second shopping ahead of that holiday meal.

Transit

Metro will run on a Sunday schedule. Trains and buses will operate from 7 a.m. until midnight. MetroAccess customers may make a reservation to travel on the holiday, however, subscription trips will be canceled.

Virginia Railway Express will not provide service on Thursday or Friday.

There will also be no MARC train service Thursday. MARC will have modified schedules on Wednesday and Friday as well. Find more information on the MDOT website.

A few Arlington Transit buses will run on Thursday. The 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 routes will operate on Sunday schedules. Service Friday will operate on a Saturday schedule. The STAR Call Center will be closed both days. Find more information on the ART website.

Fairfax Connector buses will operate Thursday on a Sunday schedule, then run on “Holiday Weekday Service” the following Friday. You can find more information over on Fairfax County government’s website.

Loudoun County Transit buses will not run on Thursday, but they will operate on a reduced schedule the following Friday.

The Bus in Prince George’s County will not operate on Thursday.

Retail

Best Buy stores will be closed Thursday.

Target stores are closed Thanksgiving Day, following last year’s announcement from Target’s CEO.

Walmart stores will also be closed on Thursday, following a similar announcement from its CEO.

Sam’s Club and Costco stores will be closed on Thursday.

REI stores will be closed both on Thanksgiving and on Black Friday.

All Dick’s Sporting Goods locations will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Walgreens stores and most CVS stores will reportedly be open on Thursday, too. But hours might be shortened. Check with your favorite location.

Other stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving: Apple, Kohl’s and Macy’s.

Shipping

Post offices, FedEx Office locations and UPS Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. There will also be no deliveries.