Thanksgiving holiday travelers are taking to the sky at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport airport in Baltimore, Maryland, had a steady stream of people getting back to traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Sunday, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport airport in Baltimore, Maryland, had a steady stream of people getting back to traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Many said this was their first time their families were doing large gatherings since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Skylar Jesse drove from York, Pennsylvania, to BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport to catch a plane to Dallas, Texas to visit his family for the holiday.

“It’s been a year since I’ve seen people, so I’m excited to get back down there,” Jesse said.

He said he’s a little nervous about traveling still, but that he feels more confident now that he has the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s great. I’m a little anxious because I haven’t traveled in so long and I have a little bit of anxiety, but it feels good. It’s good to get some time off and get to see family and friends,” Jesse said.

Zechariah Ramos and his wife are from Connecticut. They had a layover at BWI while on the way to the Bahamas to celebrate their anniversary with their first cruise since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Needed to get out of hibernation for a change and thought ‘no better time than now,'” Ramos said.

Katy Halter came from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to catch a plane to Houston, Texas, to spend Thanksgiving with her family.

“It’s really the only time we’re getting all of the family together,” Halter said.

She said last year they didn’t get to see family for the holidays because they were nervous about COVID-19.

“Because of COVID we were avoiding family at that time, but everybody’s vaccinated now so we’re looking forward to getting together,” Halter said.

Dave Leach was traveling close to Thanksgiving for a little different reason. He just finished the JFK 50-mile ultramarathon in western Maryland and was flying home to Jacksonville, Florida.

“Last year racing was shut down and so it’s a great opportunity to come back and participate in an event like that,” Leach said.

Linda Hodorff is transferring planes at BWI. She’s traveling from Wisconsin and going to Maine for Thanksgiving.

Hodorff said she is traveling now because the prices were good.

“I was surprised how easy it was this morning,” Hodorff said. “I’m traveling early because I was able to get better rates flying early rather than late but so far it’s been good.”

Halter said the prices are what encouraged her to travel early for Thanksgiving as well. She said she booked her plane late and still got a good deal.

“I actually only booked my ticket on Tuesday of this week, or Wednesday, and it was still a reasonable rate,” Halter said. “Thank you Southwest for giving me extra bags so I get to take some things home for the family.”