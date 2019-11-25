Mama was wrong: Don’t wash that turkey this Thanksgiving

Food safety experts are working to dispel commonly held myths about Thanksgiving cooking that can keep you from falling ill.

After a big Thanksgiving feast you want to feel fat and happy, not sick to your stomach. So food safety experts are working to dispel commonly held myths about cooking that can keep you from falling ill.

The most common holiday food safety mistake? Washing the bird, said Chrystal Okonta, a technical information specialist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Any bacteria that could be on the surface of the turkey could spread around your sink, your surfaces and your kitchen entirely,” Okonta said of the splash effect that can occur when you wash a turkey.

“We just did an observational study that found that as people were washing their turkeys, they tended to contaminate their sink and afterwards prepared vegetables and ended up putting that bacteria on those foods.”

Proper cooking kills bacteria

Turkeys should be heated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. The juices running clear is not an indication of a safe temperature. Instead, Okonta said a thermometer should be used to check temperature in three places, “the innermost part of wing, the innermost part of the thigh and the thickest part of the breast.”

Weight (Pounds) Unstuffed Cooking Time (Hours) Stuffed Cooking Time (Hours) 8 to 12 2 3/4 to 3 3 to 3 1/2 12 to 14 3 to 3 3/4 3 1/2 to 4 14 to 18 3 3/4 to 4 1/4 4 to 4 1/4 18 to 20 4 1/4 to 4 1/2 4 1/4 to 4 3/4 20 to 24 4 1/2 to 5 4 3/4 to 5 1/4

There are no shortcuts for safe defrosting

Defrosting a frozen turkey in the refrigerator will take about 24 hours for every five pounds. So if you have a large bird, you might need several days. If you need it defrosted right away, Okonta said, completely submerge it in cold water and change that water frequently.

“Change the water every 30 minutes,” Okonta said. “You definitely want to make sure that you are ready to put that turkey right into the oven when it is done defrosting.”

Don’t rush the stuffing

Food safety experts don’t recommend cooking stuffing inside your Thanksgiving turkey. Stuffing must reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit. The extra cooking time needed for the stuffing can often dry out the turkey. Okonta suggested cooking the stuffing separately in another casserole container.

Don’t leave leftovers out too long

Once the food is cooked, it can only be left out safely for two hours before you should pack it up and put it in the fridge or freezer.

Four steps to food safety

Okonta reminds Thanksgiving cooks to follow the four steps to food safety for the holiday:

Clean: Make sure you start with clean hands, surfaces and utensils. Separate: Keep meat and poultry products separate from ready-to-eat foods. Cook: Use a food thermometer to make sure your food is at a safe internal temperature. Chill: Make sure the leftovers get back in the fridge at a reasonable time.

Get help if you need it

The USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline is staffed by food safety experts Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Availability on Thanksgiving Day is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The hotline for calls is 1-888-674-6854. Online questions can be answered via live chat.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.