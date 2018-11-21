Where you can get a Thanksgiving Day turkey deep fried for free in DC

The tradition, now in its 10th year, got started as a way to help people who had received donated birds. The restaurant's co-owner adds that it's a lot safer than trying to deep fry a turkey yourself.
WASHINGTON — Not just anyone can deep fry a turkey. You need skills and equipment. But the restaurant Medium Rare in Southeast D.C. will do it for free on Thanksgiving Day.
“Someone who got a free turkey at one of the Marion Barry turkey giveaways wanted to know if I was able to cook their turkey at one of the restaurants for them, because they had nowhere to cook it,” said Mark Bucher, co-owner of Medium Rare.
The event is staffed by Bucher, family members and restaurant worker volunteers as a public service. But Bucher also believes deep frying birds is best left to professionals.