The last thing anyone wants this Thanksgiving is for a fire to gobble up their house. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue is sharing some tips this year from the Consumer Product Safety Commission for those who want to use a turkey fryer to cook up dinner.

WASHINGTON — The last thing anyone wants this Thanksgiving is for a fire to gobble up their house.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue is sharing some tips this year from the Consumer Product Safety Commission for those who want to use a turkey fryer to cook up dinner.

Use turkey fryers outside only and away from your home.

Never use a turkey fryer in a garage or on a porch.

Completely thaw and dry turkey before cooking.

Do not overfill the oil in the turkey fryer.

If the oil begins to smoke, immediately turn the gas supply off.

Never leave the turkey fryer unattended.

For those who have forgotten the age-old wisdom of “fire bad,” the National Fire Protection Association has video to illustrate how turkey fryers and housing don’t really get along.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.