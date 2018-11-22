202.5
Home » Thanksgiving News » DC group delivers more…

DC group delivers more than 8,000 lbs. of turkey to help feed sick adults and kids

By Nick Iannelli | @NickWTOP November 22, 2018 9:14 am 11/22/2018 09:14am
Share

Staff and volunteers with Food & Friends prepared 8,520 pounds of turkey, 1,065 pounds of roasted potatoes, 1,065 pounds of cornbread stuffing, 94 gallons of gravy and 5,680 dinner rolls. Oh and 1,420 pies. The meals go toward sick adults and children.

WASHINGTON — In a building on Riggs Road in Northeast Washington, hundreds of volunteers have been working day and night to prepare massive quantities of Thanksgiving food and get it out the door.

The nonprofit organization Food & Friends prepared and delivered 3,500 Thanksgiving meals to sick adults and children in the D.C. region on Thursday.

“Thanksgiving started four days ago for us,” said Executive Director Craig Shniderman. “We’ve been preparing food from 5 in the morning until about 7 at night.”

Staff and volunteers helped prepare 8,520 pounds of turkey, 1,065 pounds of roasted potatoes, 1,065 pounds of cornbread stuffing, 94 gallons of gravy and 5,680 dinner rolls.

There are also 1,420 pies.

Related Stories

“It’s an important event for us,” Shniderman said.

The group had 600 volunteers help with Thanksgiving.

“Today is a fun day,” said volunteer Dan Connors. “Everybody has a great attitude and they’re helping people that will be able to enjoy a true Thanksgiving dinner. It’s important to be able to give back.”

Food & Friends provides home-delivered meals year-round to people who have serious illnesses.

The group serves the District, seven counties in Maryland, and seven counties and six independent cities in Virginia.

Since 1988, the group has delivered more than 21 million meals to 31,000 people living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes and other life-challenging illnesses.

“The reality is that, even during the holidays, our clients, who suffer from chronic and complex medical issues, are unable to celebrate in the most basic and necessary way — with a warm Thanksgiving meal for their families,” Shniderman said. “These children and families deal with serious issues every day, but we can make Thanksgiving a much better holiday.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Craig Shniderman food & friends Holiday News Latest News Living News Local News nick iannelli Thanksgiving News Washington, DC News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
15 Thanksgiving turkey recipes
Thanksgiving dessert recipes
Side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal
Today in History: Nov. 22
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
15 Thanksgiving potato recipes
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 18-24
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Celebrity deaths
NFL Week 11 Recap
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Photos: 2018 CMAs
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
November Entertainment Guide
Election Day
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note