Rafael Nadal to mark DC debut at Citi Open

For the first time ever, 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will compete in D.C. tennis tournament the Citi Open, which begins July 31 at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

“I am very excited to come to Washington for the first time,” Nadal said in a statement.

“I have never been there and it’s one more place I wanted to come and play. I am looking forward to playing again and Washington shall be the best start for the US Summer Swing for me. Looking forward to seeing again my US fans that I haven’t seen since I won the 2019 US Open in NYC!. Vamos!”

Nadal, 35, is currently ranked No. 3 in the world and at the Citi Open will be going for his 89th singles title on the ATP Tour.

The Spaniard will find a competitive field in D.C. that already includes world No. 12 Denis Shapovalov, No. 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime, Polish world No. 18 and 2021 Miami Open champion Hubert Hurkacz and Russian world No. 29 Karen Khachanov, who collectively comprise four of the recent eight Wimbledon quarterfinalists.

The tournament will also welcome U.S. Olympic Team members Coco Gauff, Jen Brady and Jess Pegula to the inaugural Citi Open Women’s Invitational.