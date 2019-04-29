202
Home » Tennis » Matchmaking: Tennis's Stephens, soccer's…

Matchmaking: Tennis’s Stephens, soccer’s Altidore engaged

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 5:22 pm 04/29/2019 05:22pm
Share
United States' Sloane Stephens reacts after defeating Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky during their playoff-round Fed Cup tennis match, Saturday, April 20, 2019, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Talk about matchmaking: 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore are engaged.

Both tweeted the news Monday, posting a photo and brief message.

In addition to winning a Grand Slam title 1½ years ago, Stephens was the 2018 French Open runner-up and was a member of the 2017 championship U.S Fed Cup team.

The 26-year-old American currently is ranked No. 8.

The 29-year-old Altidore has scored 41 goals in 110 international appearances since his U.S. national team debut in 2007. He has not played for the Americans since October 2017, when a loss at Trinidad and Tobago prevented them from qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Altidore has been with Toronto FC in Major League Soccer since 2015.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News jozy altidore Other Sports News sloane stephens Soccer News Sports Tennis
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!