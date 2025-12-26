Data Doctors: Tips for a smooth smartphone upgrade

Upgrading to a new smartphone is exciting, but it comes with some trepidation as it pertains to transferring your personal data and files.

Q: I’m about to get a new smartphone and want tips to make sure everything is transferred from my old phone before getting rid of it.

A: Upgrading to a new smartphone is exciting, but it comes with some trepidation as it pertains to transferring your personal data and files. Photos, messages, apps, passwords, and settings are spread across your device, and missing even one category can cause headaches later. The good news is that today’s phones handle transfers well, but it pays to be methodical and prepared in the event things don’t go as planned.

Start With a Verified Backup

Before touching the new phone, confirm that your old one has a recent, successful backup. On iPhones, that usually means iCloud; on Android phones, it’s tied to your Google account. Don’t assume it’s happening automatically. Plug the phone in, connect to Wi-Fi, and find the settings that allow you to do a manual backup as this becomes your insurance policy if anything goes wrong

Use the Built-In Transfer Process First

During the initial setup of your new phone, both Apple and Google will ask if you want to transfer data from another device. Follow those prompts carefully. A direct phone-to-phone transfer using Wi-Fi or a cable is typically faster and more complete than restoring from the cloud, especially for large photo libraries and messages.

If the process completes without errors, you’re usually in good shape — but don’t assume you’re done yet.

Be Prepared for a Manual Restore

Sometimes transfers fail partway through, stall indefinitely, or skip certain data. When that happens, don’t panic. Both platforms allow you to wipe the new phone and start over using a manual restore.

On an iPhone, this means erasing the device and restoring directly from an iCloud backup or a computer backup if you created one. On Android, you can factory reset and restore from your Google backup during setup. Manual restores take longer, but they’re often more reliable when something doesn’t transfer cleanly the first time.

Check the “Hidden” Data

Photos and contacts are easy to spot, but less obvious data matters just as much. Verify text messages, call history, notes, calendars, reminders, and voicemail. Open your email app and confirm all accounts are present and syncing. If you use a password manager, make sure it’s signed in and unlocking properly.

Test Your Critical Apps

Apps usually reinstall automatically, but settings and logins often don’t. Open key apps one by one — banking, travel, health, smart-home, and work apps — and confirm they’re functioning normally. Expect to reenter passwords or complete two-factor authentication; that’s normal and a good security safeguard.

Double-Check Photos and Videos

If you rely on cloud photo storage, give it time to finish syncing. Scroll back several years to confirm older photos and videos are present. If you don’t use cloud storage, manually copy photos to a computer before retiring the old phone.

Don’t Rush to Erase the Old Phone

Keep your old phone intact for several days or weeks if necessary. That buffer gives you time to spot anything missing and recover it easily.

Once you’re confident everything transferred correctly, sign out of your accounts and perform a full factory reset. A careful upgrade now prevents permanent data loss later — and will make the new phone feel like home.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook or X.

