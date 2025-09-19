Data Doctors: Is Wi-Fi 7 a waste of money?

Wi-Fi 7 can help those looking for a robust wireless internet network capable of supporting multiple users at once. But should you upgrade? Ken Colburn with Data Doctors breaks it down.

Q: I have lots of kids streaming and gaming at the same time. Will upgrading to Wi-Fi 7 make things work faster?

A: Anyone with a household full of kids knows the drill: one’s binging Netflix, another’s in an online game, someone else is glued to YouTube, and maybe a Zoom class is happening on the side. Before long, someone shouts, “The Wi-Fi’s not working!” So will the latest wireless technology, known as Wi-Fi 7, solve the problem?

The challenge of a busy household

Your Wi-Fi is like a highway. Every phone, tablet, console and laptop is another car trying to get where it needs to go. With older Wi-Fi, it’s like having a two-lane road — it works fine when traffic is light, but when everyone piles on at once, it can clog quickly.

Streaming video doesn’t actually take as much as you might think — HD streams are around 5 Mbps, 4K is usually 15 to 25 Mbps, and gaming often uses less than 10 Mbps. But it’s not about raw speed, it’s about how smoothly all that traffic flows at once.

How Wi-Fi 7 helps

Wi-Fi 7 essentially widens the road to six lanes and adds better traffic control. Multiple cars can move in parallel without bumping into each other. It lowers latency so gamers don’t feel lag and makes it easier for multiple 4K streams to run without freezing.

The six-lane highway analogy

Here’s the catch: Those six lanes only apply inside your house. The moment your traffic hits the internet, it still has to squeeze back down to whatever speed your internet provider gives you. If your plan is 200 Mbps, that’s like all those six lanes merging back into a two-lane road once you hit the main highway.

No matter how wide and smooth your home network is, the narrow stretch beyond it can still cause slowdowns.

This is why upgrading to Wi-Fi 7 won’t magically fix a sluggish internet plan. You need both a wider home road and a fast enough connection to the outside world for the upgrade to really shine.

Don’t forget the devices

Another important piece: Both sides of the connection need to be Wi-Fi 7 for you to see the benefit. Your new router can support it, but most of the gadgets in your house today — laptops, tablets, smart TVs and game consoles — are still using Wi-Fi 5 or 6.

Wi-Fi 7 routers are backward compatible, so everything will still work, but those older devices won’t see the new speed and efficiency until you replace them.

Who should upgrade?

If your household looks like a digital freeway at rush hour — multiple kids streaming, gaming, video chatting and downloading updates at the same time — Wi-Fi 7 can make a noticeable difference once all the devices are Wi-Fi 7 compatible. It won’t increase your internet plan’s top speed, but it will make sharing that connection among lots of devices much smoother.

For lighter use, though — say, just browsing, occasional streaming or a single gamer — it’s overkill. Wi-Fi 6, and even Wi-Fi 5, already provide more than enough for casual use.

If you’re in the market for a new router, it makes sense to buy one with Wi-Fi 7 for future-proofing your network, but upgrading without compatible devices is pointless.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.