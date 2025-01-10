Large screen TVs are dead at CES as mammoth-sized units now stand out in a crowded field

When it comes to the explosion of oversized TVs, one electronics company says no size is too big.

When it comes to the explosion of oversized TVs, exactly how big is too big?

Well, according to Jon Cielo, product manager of TCL, there is really no such thing, noting that homes are growing in size as the tech improves and TV buyers can get a huge one at a great value.

“These products compete well against traditional home theaters. The display is very thin; it comes in four different panels that are then installed into your home. Ultimately, the picture will have much better contrast that you would get with a traditional front projector,” Cielo said.

But do we really need that much size? After all, who is actually buying these products?

“These TVs are great for all types of consumers; whether it’s gaming, sports or movies and, of course, general TV watching,” Cielo said. “So with gaming becoming so immersive and with content such as the NFL on HBO Max being in HDR, these TVs, even as they get bigger with brighter and better pictures, everybody can experience the benefits of larger screens.”

And at CES, those larger screens were everywhere.

Over the years, Central Hall at CES has traditionally served as the focal point of visual — and video — innovation.

As you enter the massive exposition space from the North Hall corridor, you are automatically welcomed by the colossal LG exhibit, that showcases — at the highest degree of resolution and pixelization — a video wall with everything from animation to outer space anomalies. The walkway then gives way to a full lineup of companies, mostly household names, which feature their entire inventory of new release televisions, ranging from a seemingly-mundane 55 inches to a mind-boggling 166 inches.

But among the heavy hitters, which ones are the best?

Since everybody has an option, we took a look at what some experts had to say.

Tom’s Guide listed the LG M5 OLED TV, the Panasonic Z95N OLED and the LG G5 OLED among its top three. Tech Radar touted the Samsung QN90F Neo QLED TV, the LG QNED 85 and the Hisense 116-inch RGB mini-LED called the UXN as its favorites, while CNET raved about the Displace TV 55-inch OLED Pro, the LG G5 OLED and the Samsung S95F glare-free OLED as their top models.

So clearly, there’s no undisputed consensus, but one thing’s for certain: When it comes to showcasing these mammoth units, according to the manufacturers, bigger is most definitely better.

But, that said, will we ever get to the point where you might have to build a house around your TV?

“Well, we did get an order to deliver one of these giant sets into a high-rise,” Cielo said. “They had to remove the glass window and then get a crane to lift up the TV and then install it into their living room.”

Obviously, where there’s a will, there’s most definitely a way.

